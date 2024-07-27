Piper Sandler Increases RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target to $21.50

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $431.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. RBB Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,567.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 21.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

