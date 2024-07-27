Piper Sandler Lowers SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $71.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

SEIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.88 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

