PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PLDT were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth $258,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $968.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

PLDT Profile

(Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

