Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $327.19, but opened at $348.57. Pool shares last traded at $341.89, with a volume of 6,147 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,390,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

