Popular’s (BPOP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.22.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. Popular has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

