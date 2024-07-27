Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $97.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $373,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $373,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.