PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PPL by 460.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 50.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,701,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,771 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 66.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,713,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 0.8 %

PPL stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

