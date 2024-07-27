Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on September 27th

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

NYSE:PFG opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

