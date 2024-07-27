Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR) Short Interest Up 60.6% in July

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,348,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 850,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 651,344 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,774,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,869,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of PEGR stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

About Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

