ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,333,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 208.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $66.87 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBI. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

