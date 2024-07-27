ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vector Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Vector Group

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.