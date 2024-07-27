ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,094 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,701 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 223,191 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $1,773,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $8,041,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

