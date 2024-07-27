ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,130.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 125,810 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 86,112 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $127,506.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,035.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

TTMI stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,081.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

