ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.36. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 111.97% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Goosehead Insurance

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.