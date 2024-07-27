ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vontier

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.