ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,687,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ARI opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 52.35 and a quick ratio of 52.35.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -179.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

