ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 518.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $110.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,318. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

