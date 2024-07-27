ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 858,890 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,546,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on NAVI

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.