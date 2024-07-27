ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,067,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 773.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after acquiring an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

