ProShare Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 233,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,516.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 233,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,516.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,774. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

