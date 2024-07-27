ProShare Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

