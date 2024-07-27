ProShare Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,536,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,067,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,672,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after acquiring an additional 387,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $6,427,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 910.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

