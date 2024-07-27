ProShare Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI opened at $149.91 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

