ProShare Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 536,890 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 243,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after buying an additional 690,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coursera by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,927,000 after buying an additional 328,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

COUR stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

