ProShare Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after buying an additional 869,043 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,491. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX opened at $24.15 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

