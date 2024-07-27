ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 360,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,962,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

