ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,643 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,814,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,629,490.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,763.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,629,490.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,695. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

