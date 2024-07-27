ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $296,000.

Insider Transactions at Fortrea

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FTRE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Fortrea Trading Up 2.7 %

FTRE opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

