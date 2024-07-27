ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NICE by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

NICE Trading Down 0.4 %

NICE stock opened at $180.99 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.