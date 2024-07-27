ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,532 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

