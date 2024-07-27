ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,917 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

IRWD stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Insider Activity

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

