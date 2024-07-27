ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 553 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 117,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FBNC opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

