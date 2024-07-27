ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 635 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. Raymond James cut NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded NBT Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

