ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 4.2% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -21.37.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

