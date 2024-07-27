ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 111.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

