ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $181,813.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,355.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $181,813.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,724 shares of company stock worth $1,114,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

