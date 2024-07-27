ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 506,262 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 146,303 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 413,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Further Reading

