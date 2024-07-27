ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,712,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after buying an additional 344,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 46.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 918,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.