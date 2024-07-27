ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 765 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $56.95 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

