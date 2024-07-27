Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

