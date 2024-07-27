Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $74.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PB. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 52.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 218,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

