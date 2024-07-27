Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $82.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.