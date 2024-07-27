Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $40.28 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,218 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,299,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PTGX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTGX
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
