Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $40.28 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,218 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,299,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

