Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTGX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,831,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $464,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

