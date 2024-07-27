PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $130.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after buying an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PulteGroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

