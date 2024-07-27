Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE:CNR opened at C$159.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$170.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

