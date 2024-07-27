Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted by Northland Capmk

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

ENPH stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $175.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

