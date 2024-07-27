Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Increased by Analyst (CVE:HIV)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$49.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.64 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

