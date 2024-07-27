Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Increased by Analyst (CVE:HIV)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$49.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.64 million.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HIVE Blockchain Technologies
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.