Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Lifted by HC Wainwright

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 914,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 524,613 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

