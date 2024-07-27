Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issued By Northland Capmk

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilysys in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Agilysys’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. William Blair started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGYS

Agilysys Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $112.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,637.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,637.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Agilysys by 421.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after buying an additional 65,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.